Flashpoint 6/30/19: Bill Schuette weighs in on decision to drop charges in Flint Water Crisis

We now have a fair idea of what we're in for here in Detroit about a month from now. The next round of Democratic debates comes our way as the 2020 presidential campaign show moves north from Miami.

It was -- as it almost had to be by definition -- an unruly affair. A very crowded stage filled with clear front-runners who managed to get more time and clear trailers who reeked of desperation in trying to steal away some of that precious airtime.

Did it help you arrive at any conclusions? Were there any breakthroughs?

Kamala Harris seemed to get a ton of time on Twitter in debate No. 2 -- and if Google has anything to say about it, Tulsi Gabbard was the most-searched term the night of debate No. 1. That's a breakthrough for a candidate who many knew absolutely nothing about going in.

But it all happened against some fascinating developments on other fronts -- most notably, the U.S. Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering, which was basically word that the nation's highest court doesn't believe how legislative districts are drawn is a matter for it to decide.

We thought we might be in for a shuffle in 2020 in Michigan -- it appears our districts will remain the same until the year after that when the newly created districts will kick in.

There's a lot for our roundtable to dig into Sunday morning.

Former Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will be here to talk about the decision from the state's current attorney general, Dana Nessel, to completely scrap his $23 million effort to prosecute the Flint Water Crisis.

It is all Sunday on Flashpoint.

