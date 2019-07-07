Flashpoint 7/7/19: Rooting out corruption in Michigan; civility in a heated political climate

DETROIT - Here is what you missed on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

Rooting out corruption means more cases in Michigan than anywhere else. Michigan has more corruption cases than any other state in the country.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Matthew Schneider discussed the issue Sunday.

And with political passions seemingly at an all-time high, how do you plan to be more civil?

The second segment of Flashpoint featured Nolan Finley, editorial page editor of The Detroit News and Stephen Henderson, host of Detroit Today on WDET. Both discussed how to maintain civility in today's heated political climate.

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode with Finley and Henderson.

