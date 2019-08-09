Flashpoint 8/11/19: Stopping mass shootings; Michigan's high water levels

Sunday's episode of Flashpoint will include a discussion what can be done to prevent mass shootings. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

The nation’s searing wound is ripped open again – and again. Is there a way to stop mass violence before it happens?

The discussion comes after dozens of people were killed during two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, last weekend.

Then water levels have been on the rise to a dangerous degree in Michigan. Multiple communities are experiencing flooding problems. Docks and piers have been swallowed up, causing problems along the shoreline. We’ll also talk about swells and currents that have taken almost three dozen lives in Michigan this summer.

If it is the new normal, what does the Great Lakes State need to do to manage our greatest natural resource?

Segments One:

Brian Mackie, Washtenaw County prosecutor; Benny Napoleon, Wayne County Sheriff, Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of Michigan.

Segment Two:

Candice Miller, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner and Keith Kompoltowicz, chief of Watershed Technology.

Segment Three:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this week's episode.

