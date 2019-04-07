Flashpoint: Measles outbreak; Autism Awareness Month

DETROIT - Here is what to expect on Sunday's episode of Flashpoint:

In the last few weeks, we have been reading headlines that seem pretty old -- but they are as current as can be. We started to leave measles in the rear view mirror in 1963 when the vaccine was developed.

In 1989, we added a second dose to the MMR vaccine protocol and by 2000 the measles were declared eliminated and yet -- they're back.

There are more than 30 cases now just in the Detroit area amid great alarm from public health leaders. If we are going to have those who forego immunizing their children, then how does society respond? What can we do? We are going to talk about that Sunday morning on Flashpoint.

And we will no doubt be forced to repeat yet again that vaccines don't cause autism. This is Autism Awareness Month -- and there is much about autism that we need to talk about. Why has the rates of autism skyrocketed? And are our systems rising to meet the challenge of the many who live with it?

Segment One:

Mark Navin, Oakland University philosophy professor; Shane Bies, Public Health Nursing Services, OCHD and Dr. Rudolph Valentini, CMO, Children's Hospital of Michigan.

The Michigan for Vaccine Choice issued a statement to Local 4 about its position on vaccine programs.

You can read the statement below:

"Michigan for Vaccine Choice is a 501 c 3 nonprofit made up entirely of volunteers. We believe that every person should have the right of liberty of choosing what medical interventions are appropriate for themselves and their families. Our organization reaches across Michigan and is made up of doctors and nurses, clinical professionals, parents and parents of vaccine injured children.

Michigan for Vaccine Choice supports awareness and access to vaccines for everyone who wants to use them – but no medical intervention is so great that it should be forced on the public. There is a difference between awareness and access, and mandates. Historically, government vaccine programs not only seek to increase awareness and access but also make recommendations that lead to vaccine mandates without flexible medical, religious, and conscientious belief exemptions that align with informed consent ethics."



Segment Two:

Dr. Sarah Mohiuddin, psychiatrist; Colleen Allen, president and CEO of Autism Alliance of Michigan.

For more information on the Autism Alliance of Michigan click here.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.