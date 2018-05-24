Food

20 under $20: Best affordable wines you can buy at the grocery store

Kim Crawford, Apothic, Josh Cellars top list

By Michelle Ganley

Drinking and learning about wine can be pretty fun, but it doesn't have to break the bank.

We did some extensive research (OK, we asked around!) and compiled a list in honor of National Wine Day as to the best wines you can buy, typically from the grocery store, for at or below the $20 mark.

All prices reflect the current rates listed on wine.com. In a lot of states, you can find these bottles for even less than the prices shown, especially when you shop at Costco. Oh, and pro tip: You don't have to be a member to buy alcohol at Costco. Anyone can do it. 

Hopefully you can find at least a good handful of these at your local grocer. Some appear to be easier to locate than others.

Happy shopping!

1.) Anything by Bogel -- these are typically around the $10-15 mark

2.) Joel Gott cabernet sauvignon or chardonnay -- $15.99

3.) Francis Ford Coppola claret -- $16.99

4.) Apothic red winemaker’s blend -- $10.99 or Apothic brew for $15.99

5.) Simi (Sonoma County) merlot -- $17.99

6.) Jam Jar Sweet Shiraz -- $11.99

7.) Dark Horse rose or their big red blend -- $9.99

8.) Anything by La Vieille Ferme -- most around $8 to $9 mark

9.) Noble Vines: 337 cabernet sauvignon or 667 pinot noir -- $11.99 to $17.99

10.) Cline Old Vine zinfandel -- $12.99

11.) Seven Deadly Zins -- $15.99

12.) Starborough sauvignon blanc -- $12.99

13.) Chateau Ste. Michelle riesling -- comes in dry or sweet varietals, for $9.99

14.) Marques de Caceres Crianza (tempranillo) -- $12.99

15.) Rainstorm pinot noir -- $18.99

16.) Josh Cellars cabernet sauvignon -- $15.99

17.) Block Nine pinot noir -- $14.99

18.) 1000 Stories gold rush red -- $18.99

19.) Meiomi pinot noir -- $19.99

20.) Kim Crawford sauvignon blanc -- $15.99

Honorable mentions:

  • The Show malbec -- $13.99
  • 19 Crimes red blend -- $9.99
  • Menage a Trois red blend -- $11.99

So tell us (in the comments!): What did we miss?

