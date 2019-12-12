How to get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts today for $1

You can get a dozen Krispy Kreme donuts for only $1 on Thursday, Dec. 12.

On Dec. 12, Krispy Kreme will hold its annual Day of the Dozens celebration. Because it’s 12-12.

“It’s the tastiest day of the year times twelve! We are celebrating Day of the Dozens with one of the sweetest deals of the season! On 12/12 for one day only, you can purchase one dozen of our iconic Original Glazed doughnuts for just $1 with the purchase of any dozen.”

Look for participating locations here.

#DAYOFTHEDOZENS is HERE! 🎉 $1 #OriginalGlazed Dozen w/ ANY dozen purchase! 🍩🍩 Celebrate this delicious holiday w/us TODAY ONLY! Get in early, this is going to be a big one! Participating US & CAN shops and other info here https://t.co/2aX2jY1CnO! #KrispyKreme #Doughnuts pic.twitter.com/en8me8c7Ka — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 12, 2019

Here’s the fun fine print:

Disclaimer: Offer valid 12/12/2019 only at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops and is subject to product availability (which may vary by market). Limit 2 redemptions at special price. Not valid in Puerto Rico. Offer valid for one $1 Original Glazed Dozen per one dozen purchase. Offer excludes Mini Doughnuts. Not valid with any other offer or coupon. Not valid for delivery or online ordering. Void if altered, copied, sold, purchased, transferred, exchanged, taxed, restricted or prohibited by law. Not redeemable at grocery or convenience stores. Upcharge or exclusions may apply for specialty doughnuts or specialty dozens. Customer pays any sales tax. ©2019 Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.