Celebrate ‘the official spirit of America’ with Michigan-made bourbon

Raise a glass of your favorite dark spirit because National Bourbon Day takes place on June 14.

Bourbon has been around for hundreds of years. The roots of the spirit are tied to settlers that came over to North America in the mid-1700s.

According to the national day’s website, Lyndon B. Johnson gave the spirit his presidential stamp in 1964 and declared bourbon “The Official Spirit of America.”

While Kentucky is known for the spirit, Michigan distilleries make the traditional spirit with their own twist that creates powerful flavors but still values American traditions.

Below are a few Michigan distilleries and the bourbons they make:

Coppercraft Distillery

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Blend of Straight Bourbon Whiskies

Single Barrel Straight Bourbon

Detroit City Distillery

Four Grain Bourbon

Butcher’s Cut Bourbon

Eastern Kille

Straight Bourbon

Bottled in Bond Bourbon

Grand Traverse Distillery

Solera Bourbon

Straight Bourbon

Single Barrel Bourbon

Iron Fish Distillery

Bourbon Whiskey Imperial Stout Casks

Bourbon Whiskey Tawny Port Casks

Bourbon Whiskey Caribbean Casks

Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Sherry Casks

Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Cognac Barrels

Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Mezcal Barrels

Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Craft Beer Barrels

Maple Bourbon Whiskey

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Long Road Distillers

Straight Bourbon

Mammoth Distillery

17-Year Bourbon

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Woolly Bourbon

New Holland Brewing Co.

Beer Barrel Bourbon

Beer Barrel Bourbon - Sweet Heat

Beer Barrel Bourbon - Baked Apple Pie

Origin Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

Red Cedar Spirits Distillery

Green Label Bourbon

Melting Pot Blended Bourbon

Oatlander Bourbon

Rusted Crow Spirits

Straight Rust Belt Bourbon Whiskey

Two James Distillery

Grass Widow Bourbon

J. Riddle Peated Bourbon

Valentine Distilling

Red Label Bourbon

Blue Label Bourbon

Black Label Bourbon

Varchas

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Wise Men Distillery