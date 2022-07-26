RIP, Choco Taco: Klondike ends production after 40 years

No, you are not getting Krissed (Gen Z slang that roughly translates to ‘punked’), the Choco Taco has been discontinued after 40 years of serving our taste buds.

The company confirmed via Twitter that the beloved ice cream, sandwiched in a taco shell-shaped, waffle cone, has been discontinued. Vendors will continue selling the product until stock runs out.

Originally only found in ice cream trucks, the product was purchased by Klondike and started being sold commercially through different stores.

There might be hope in seeing the Choco Taco return after the backlash the Klondike company has received. In a Tweet, the company wrote, “We know Choco Taco is a huge fan favorite and a top seller for our out-of-home business, so this is particularly painful. We’re working hard to find a way to bring Choco Taco back to ice cream trucks in the coming years.”

Several fans have also taken to Twitter to tell the company they’d like to buy the rights to the product to ‘keep it melting away from future generations’ childhoods.’

Ad

Dear @Unilever — I'd like to buy the rights to your Choco Taco and keep it from melting away from future generations' childhoods. https://t.co/eXsmoR8kIV — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) July 25, 2022

The Choco Taco was first invented in the early ‘80s by Alan Drazen. “When you eat a sugar cone, you generally eat the nuts, chocolate, and ice cream on the top,” Drazen told Eater in their 2016 article. “With the Choco Taco you’re getting the ice cream, cone, nuts, and chocolate with just about every bite.”

After reaching out to Klondike, a brand representative told ClickOn:

“The Klondike Choco Taco has unfortunately been discontinued in both 1ct and 4ct pack sizes. Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide. A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, but we hope you’ll try one of our other great products, including Klondike Cones, Shakes, Sandwiches, and of course, our signature Bar available nationwide.”

Ad

Any disappointment you may be feeling is completely validated by the Choco Taco community. In the meantime, A Cozy Kitchen published their recipe for a homemade Choco Taco following the announcement of the discontinuation.

Below you’ll find the Homemade Choco Taco recipe created by Adrianna Adarme at A Cozy Kitchen: