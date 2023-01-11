Raise a glass: Bell’s VP of operations, quality leaves Michigan company after 21 years

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Michigan-based brewery announced that their vice president of operations and quality of over 20 years had announced his resignation.

Bell’s Brewery’s John Mallett has been with the Michigan brand for 21 years, and according to the company, the craft beer icon is taking a break.

Mallett plans on stepping down from the industry in late February. According to Bell’s, Mallett first joined the craft beer community over 35 years ago and has been all over the country revitalizing the craft. From being a brewmaster at Old Dominion Brewing Co. in Virginia to being the founder and president of SAAZ, a brewery equipment and service company, Mallett has impacted the craft beer industry nationwide in many different ways.

John Mallett (Bell's Brewery)

For being such a pivotal person in the industry, Bell’s honored Mallett by introducing a scholarship named after him for those looking to further their studies with the Master Brewers Association of the Americas.

“John’s contributions to Bell’s, and to the entire craft beer community, are truly impossible to measure or even say out loud,” said Executive Vice President of Bell’s Brewery Carrie Yunker in a press release. “He’s a brilliant brewer and a visionary operator who brings a strong sense of passion and a willingness to bust through constraints to every beer he makes and every life he touches. We will all miss John’s humor, wit, and steady presence in the brewery, but his legacy isn’t going anywhere. We wish him the very best.”

The VP of operations and quality has served on several brewing technical committees and boards. Mallett has also been honored with the Institute for Brewing Studies Russell Schehrer Award for Brewing Innovation in 2002 and the Recognition Award by the Brewers Association in 2021.