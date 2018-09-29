All the deals you should know about for National Coffee Day

Saturday is National Coffee Day, and there are deals all over the place. Just not at Starbucks, unfortunately.

But there are still plenty of other great deals to choose from. Here are the best of the bunch.

Dunkin ': The coffee/doughnut shop formerly known as "Dunkin' Donuts" has a buy one, get one free deal on hot coffee of equal or lesser value.

Biggby Coffee : All hot coffee is 50 percent off.

Tim Hortons : Free coffee of any size from Saturday until Oct. 8, only available through the mobile app.

Barnes & Noble Cafe : You can score a free hot or iced coffee. No purchase necessary!

Krispy Kreme : Free coffee of any size, no coupon needed. If you are a Krispy Kreme rewards member, you can also get a free doughnut.

Einstein Bros. Bagels : Free coffee with any food purchase.

7-Eleven : Free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich. Deal good through Sunday. If you download the app, you are awarded 800 points, which is good for a free medium coffee!

McDonald's: Hot or iced coffee of any size for just $1. You can also get a one-cent McCafe beverage with the purchase of a medium or large beverage. These deals are exclusive to the McDonald's app.

Click here to check out all the Ann Arbor coffee shops celebrating with deals.

