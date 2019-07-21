Bubbleology opens first Michigan store at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township

Customers holding up their ice cream cones from Bubbleology at Partridge Creek mall in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An ice cream shop unlike any other in Michigan opened about a month ago at Partridge Creek Mall in Clinton Township.

The mall is now home to the first Bubbleology store in Michigan. Bubbleology also has stores in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New York and Virginia.

The business is popular for its bubble waffle cones, delicious gelato ice cream and festive toppings.

Oh, and you can also grab some bubble tea while you are there.

Partridge Creek Mall is located at 17420 Hall Road in Clinton Township.

