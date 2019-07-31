Check out the recipe for a boozy summer drink inspired by Mo Pop Festival

DETROIT - If you missed Mo Pop this past weekend, you can still get a taste of the festival.

Patron served up boozy summer drinks at the festival in Detroit, including one inspired by the festival, Driving Force.

Mo Pop was one stop on the Simply Perfect Summer tour, which brings drinks and entertainment to events across the country.

Check out the recipe for Driving Force below:

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Patron Reposado

.75 ounce Rock'n'Rye Gentian cordial

.75 ounce fresh lemon juice

.5 ounce Patron Citronge Orange

.25 ounce Green Chartreuse

Better Made potato chips

How to make Rock'n'Rye Gentian cordial:

24 ounce Bottle of Faygo Rock & Rye

12 gram Gentian root

15 gram raw sliced ginger

6 gram cracked black pepper

½ cup granulated sugar

Zest from one grapefruit

1. Place ingredients in 165-degree preheated water

2. Cook for an hour at 165 degrees

3. Remove from heat

4. Fine strain and ice bath remaining liquid

Combine all ingredients in a Mason jar to make the cocktail. Garnish the rim with potato chips.

