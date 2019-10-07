Costco supersized tiramisu for your next cake emergency

The Italian delicacy weighs in at over two pounds. (WDIV)

Costco, keeping in line with American tradition, ensures we have access to everything and anything on a bigger and better scale. And that's why we love it.

The latest thing giantized by the wholesaler is tiramisu, an Italian delicacy. Because nothing is more America than taking something foreign and tripling its size.

CostcoBuys, a Costco fan account "On a mission to show the world how amazing Costco is!" posted a picture of a 38-ounce Tiramisu Bar Cake — that's more than 2 pounds.

So, next time you and a dozen friends are in the mood for a little — or actually huge — taste of Italy, look no further than your nearest Costco.



