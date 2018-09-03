Dairy Queen offering free small Blizzard, bringing back pumpkin pie Blizzard on Labor Day

Dairy Queen is doing some pretty neat stuff for its customers this Labor Day, including giving away a free Blizzard!

Customers can snag a free small Blizzard Monday just by downloading Dairy Queen's mobile app.

Dairy Queen is also bringing back its famous pumpkin pie Blizzard Monday. The dairy treat involves vanilla soft serve with pumpkin pie pieces, whipped topping and nutmeg.

To find the nearest Dairy Queen to you, click here.

Happy unofficial beginning of fall, everyone.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.