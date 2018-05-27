LongHorn Steakhouse offers grilling hotline on Memorial Day

If you have no idea how to prepare your food for Memorial Day, look no further than Longhorn Steakhouse's grilling hotline.

The steakhouse is offering a grilling hotline from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday to connect cooks at home directly to "certified grill masters." This is the steakhouse's sixth year helping cooks with the grilling hotline and have logged nearly 5,000 hours of calls.

Grill masters provide expert tips to make sure your meal is as successful as possible. They can recommend the right cut of steak, help you operate and care for your grill, advise techniques for any cut of meat and more.

People may also chat with a grill master live on LongHorn Steakhouse's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages by using #LHGrillMaster.

To call the grilling hotline, dial 1-855-LH-GRILL. You can learn more about the grilling hotline at LongHornSteakhouse.com. The hotline will also be available on Labor Day and the Fourth of July.

