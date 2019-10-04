McDonald's premieres cinnamon cookie latte, brings back donut sticks

New seasonal menu items include a cinnamon cookie latte and the return of donut sticks with chocolate dipping sauce. (WDIV)

Fall is officially in full swing now that McDonald's has announced its seasonal menu lineup.

The lineup includes the cinnamon cookie latte, which is the company's first seasonal beverage in five years. The drink is a melody of espresso, cinnamon and milk with a sprinkle of cinnamon on top, made hot or iced, according to a release from the fast-food chain.

"Our latest beverage innovation combines the captivating aroma and flavor of cinnamon that evokes the holiday feeling in us all," said McDonald's Chef Mike Lingo in the statement. "We were inspired by our customers' excitement for the holidays when crafting our Cinnamon Cookie Latte."

The holiday drink, along with other McCafe beverages, can be enjoyed in the company's new winter-themed cups, which are Forest Stewardship Council certified, ensuring they come from "responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social and economic benefits," according to the FSC.

Also on the limited-time menu is the return of the donut sticks, this time with an accompanying chocolate sauce dip.

Both items will be available Nov. 6. Until then, McDonald's fans can relish in the return of the McRib sandwich starting Oct. 7.

