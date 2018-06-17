Michigan Buffalo Wild Wings locations offer BOGO boneless wings, $1.50 pints starting Father's Day

For those of you still looking for Father's Day meal plans, look no further than this insane deal Buffalo Wild Wings is putting on only in Michigan.

To celebrate the restaurant's 25th anniversary in the state, all Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Michigan are offering buy one get one free boneless wings of any size starting Sunday, as well as select pints of domestic beer for only $1.50.

The deal is available for dine-in only and ends Saturday.

Click here to find the closest Buffalo Wild Wings near you.

