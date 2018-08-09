Michigan Chick-fil-A restaurants offering free breakfast every Thursday in August

Fans of free food -- listen up!

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants across Michigan are offering free breakfast food.

It's true. All participating locations are offering a free chicken biscuit every Thursday in August to any customer that orders between the hours of 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

The giveaway is "a way to thank local communities for their continued patronage and to offer a free treat for those on the go," according to a press release.

"We hope guests will stop by and enjoy a complimentary Chick-fil-A chicken biscuit on us as a token of our appreciation for their patronage," said Blake Dennard, franchise operator of the Chick-fil-A at Somerset Collection.

The offer is valid for one chicken biscuit per person.

