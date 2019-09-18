National Cheeseburger Day 2019: Best deals and freebies

It's National Cheeseburger Day! Celebrate with some of the best deals and freebies.

Here's a list of the best National Cheeseburger Day deals (via Offers.com):

Applebee's: Not all locations are participating, so be sure to call your local Applebee's to double check. Participating locations will offer the Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 on Sept. 18.

B.GOOD: Get any of the chain's three chef-inspired cheeseburgers (the Power Play, Mushroom & Swiss or BBQ Bacon) for free when you download the B.GOOD app. Offer valid Sept. 16 through 22.

Black Angus: On Sept. 18 only, dine-in guests in the BullsEye Bar area can receive a cheeseburger (Steakhouse Bacon Cheeseburger or the Guacamole Cheese Burger), 16 oz. draft beer and side of fries for just $12.99 ($14.99 in Hawaii, $11.50 in Alaska with no beer). Cannot be combined with any other discounts.

Burger 21: The limited-edition Super Cheesy burger is back for one day only on Sept. 18. See details.

BurgerFi: Buy one cheeseburger, get one for $1 on Sept. 18 at participating locations. You must mention or show the offer to redeem. Valid in-store only and not valid for online, phone or delivery orders.

Burgerville: The Pacific Northwest chain is offering their original cheeseburgers for $1 each on Sept. 18. Limit of five per transaction (two per vehicle). Burgerville has also officially declared Cheeseburger Day a holiday, so workers will receive holiday pay on that day.

Carl's Jr.: Use this printable coupon to get a free Famous Star with Cheese for National Cheeseburger Day With purchase of large soft drink, Sept. 18 only.

Checkers: Celebrate with the mix-and-match 2-For menu. The Fry Lover's Burger, Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Crispy Fish Sandwich and Chili Dog are all 2 for $3. Other sandwiches are 2 for $4 or 2 for $5.

Doghaus: Get a Free Double Patty with Cheese on National Cheeseburger Day. Scan your Dog Haus app from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 18 and get a free double patty with cheese "on The Haus." Deal applies to the restaurant's signature burgers as The Freiburger, The Mensch, The Hangover and more. The deal was announced on their Facebook page.

Farmer Boys: Get the Big Cheese for just $2 from 2 p.m. to close on Sept. 18 only. Cannot be combined with other offers. Limit of two per guest. See details.

Fuddruckers: On Sept. 18, take the 3-Pound Burger Challenge. Finish a giant burger and 1 lb. of fries in an hour, and win a $20 gift card and a victory T-Shirt. Make your reservation at least 24 hours in advance here.

Grubhub: Via its new offers program, Perks, Grubhub is offering the following deals on or around National Cheeseburger Day (access them via the app):

Instacart: Are you most excited about the "cheese" part of Cheeseburger Day? Order $18 of Kraft products on Instacart and save $5 or unlock free delivery. Offer valid through Sept. 29.

Jack in the Box: Get a free burger of your choosing with any app purchase at participating restaurants. The coupon is available for one-time use via the Jack in the Box mobile app on Sept. 18 only.

McDonald's: For a limited time, try this mix-and-match deal. Buy a qualifying entree (including a Quarter Pounder with Cheese) and get a second of equal or lesser value from the eligible lineup for $1. See your options.

Miller's Ale House: Use this printable coupon (or show it on your phone) to get a Classic Cheeseburger and fries for $5.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 18.

MOOYAH: Those with the rewards app get a free cheeseburger with purchase of fries and a drink or shake on Sept. 18. You must have the app to get the offer by close of business on Sept. 18. Not all locations are participating. See details.

Ninety Nine Restaurants: $5.99 Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day (Sept. 18) all day in the bar and restaurant.

Red Robin: Get bottomless steak fries when you purchase a regular-sized beverage and Gourmet Cheeseburger ($5) on Sept. 18. You must dine in to receive this offer. See details.

Shari's: If you don't eat meat, you don't have to miss out on National Cheeseburger Day. Shari's is offering the plant-based Beyond Burger (with or without cheddar cheese) on a pretzel bun for only $1 all day on Sept. 18. You must be signed up for Shari's Rewards and dine in. No other purchase required. Normally, this burger would retail for about $8.

The Habit Burger Grill: Donate $2 to No Kid Hungry through Sept. 24, and get a certificate for one free Charburger, valid for your next visit through Oct. 1.

Wendy's: On Sept. 18 only, get a Dave's Single or Double and get the second free. Dine-in and takeout only, no online orders. Plus, the Biggie Bag is $5 and includes a Bacon Double Stack, four-piece nuggets, small fries and a drink.

White Castle: Get 10 Cheesy Sliders for $6.99 for a limited time.

