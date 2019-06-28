National Coney Island unveils new hot dogs inspired by 3 U.S. cities

In celebration of National Hot Dog Month in July, National Coney Island is unveiling three new recipes inspired by three cities as a “getaway for your tastebuds”.

WDIV is exclusively revealing these hot dogs for the first time. They will be available at all National Coney Island locations beginning July 1.

The city-inspired hot dogs are the following:

The Big Apple —This New York City-inspired creation is grilled to perfection, packed in a steamed bun and topped with mustard and warm sauerkraut--just like it came straight from a New York City street cart.

—this Chicago style inspired hot dog is grilled to perfection, packed in a steamed hot dog bun and topped with mustard, raw onions, diced tomatoes, diced dill pickle chips, ring pepper and celery salt.

The Emerald City—this special recipe hot dog is grilled to perfection, packed in a steamed hot dog bun and topped with cream cheese, mustard and grilled onion! Who knew Seattle, a city known for lush landscapes, coffee and the Space Needle could inspire such a tasty dog.

These specials, in addition to in-store summer promotions including discounted Coney combos and $1 scoops of ice cream, are available through the month of July.

