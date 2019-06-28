Food

National Coney Island unveils new hot dogs inspired by 3 U.S. cities

By Imanni Wright - Web Producer

In celebration of National Hot Dog Month in July, National Coney Island is unveiling three new recipes inspired by three cities as a “getaway for your tastebuds”.

WDIV is exclusively revealing these hot dogs for the first time. They will be available at all National Coney Island locations beginning July 1.

The city-inspired hot dogs are the following:

  • The Big Apple—This New York City-inspired creation is grilled to perfection, packed in a steamed bun and topped with mustard and warm sauerkraut--just like it came straight from a New York City street cart. 
  • The Windy City—this Chicago style inspired hot dog is grilled to perfection, packed in a steamed hot dog bun and topped with mustard, raw onions, diced tomatoes, diced dill pickle chips, ring pepper and celery salt. 
  • The Emerald City—this special recipe hot dog is grilled to perfection, packed in a steamed hot dog bun and topped with cream cheese, mustard and grilled onion! Who knew Seattle, a city known for lush landscapes, coffee and the Space Needle could inspire such a tasty dog. 

These specials, in addition to in-store summer promotions including discounted Coney combos and $1 scoops of ice cream, are available through the month of July.

To learn more, click here.  

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.