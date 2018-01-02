Outback Steakhouse offering free Bloomin' Onion on Tuesday after Michigan loss in Outback Bowl

If you're a Michigan Wolverines fan and you need a pick me up this week, look no further than Outback Steakhouse.

Since Michigan blew a 19-3 lead to South Carolina in the New Year's Day Outback Bowl, you can get a FREE Bloomin' Onion on Tuesday at your local Outback Steakhouse.

If Michigan were to have won the game, it would have been free coconut shrimp.

Outback will offer the free Bloomin’ Onion to customers who say “Outback Bowl” to their server. The appetizer is valid at participating locations and is limited to one per table.

This is the sixth year the steakhouse chain has run the promotion for the Outback Bowl.

