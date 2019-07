Pabst Blue Ribbon unveiled a test run of its newest beverage -- Hard Coffee.

The company said the malt drink is made with "Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and rich, creamy American milk."

The boozy iced coffee clocks in at 5 percent ABV.

It's only available in select test markets. Michigan currently isn't included in that distribution, but if you want to hunt down a caffeinated PBR, click here.

