Pizza Hut now offers 'Stuffed Cheez-It' squares

It's something you never even considered and something you probably don't actually need: it's Cheez-It Pizza.

Now available on Pizza Hut menus nationwide, the limited-time Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza features four baked jumbo squares topped with that distinctly sharp, real cheese taste you know and love from Cheez-It baked to toasty perfection.

"We pride ourselves on being the go-to for unexpected pizza innovations, and I can't think of a more badass partner than Cheez-It to bring our next original menu item to life," said Marianne Radley, chief brand officer, Pizza Hut. "Not to mention, as fellow NCAA partners, this collab is the perfect way to kick off football season, combining America's go-to gameday cravings into one next-level snack."

The Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza is available at Pizza Hut at the regular menu price of $6.49.

