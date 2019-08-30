Taco Bell saying bye to 9 menu items in revamp

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Taco Bell is revamping its menu, which includes saying bye to several items.

The fast food chain announced this week a big revamp of their menu starting Sept. 12, according to Thrillist.

In a press release, Taco Bell asked customers if they'd ever "had that moment... where you just want to chop all your hair off, buy new clothes and get a fresh, new start?" A million readers nodding hesitantly, clutching their Double-Decker Taco as they continued reading. "Well, we kind of did a thing…"

Here are the items leaving the Taco Bell menu:

Beefy Mini Quesadilla

Chips & Salsa

Chipotle Chicken Loaded Griller

Double Decker Taco

Cool Ranch Tacos

Fiery Doritos Locos Tacos

Double Tostada

Power Menu Burrito

XXL Grilled Stuft Burrito

Earlier this summer, Taco Bell announced plans to reduce antibiotics in the meat it serves.

By 2025, Taco Bell plans to reduce antibiotics — specifically those important to human health — in the majority of its beef supply by 25 percent.

Overusing antibiotics in animals can lead to antibiotic-resistant bacteria that pose risks to human life, according to the World Health Organization. As consumers become more aware of the dangers, major chains are promising change.

Taco Bell is not alone in its efforts to reduce antibiotics in its supply chain. Late last year, McDonald's announced a plan to reduce the use of antibiotics in its beef, among other efforts.

