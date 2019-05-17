The 4 best cocktail bars in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Gold Cash Gold

Photo: Ashlee H./Yelp

Topping the list is Gold Cash Gold. Located at 2100 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the cocktail bar and traditional American and French spot is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chartreuse

Photo: Joanna L./Yelp

Next up is Wayne State's Chartreuse, situated at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D. With 4.5 stars out of 577 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and New American spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Standby

Downtown's Standby, located at 225 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot 4.5 stars out of 448 reviews.

4. Takoi

Photo: Athena M./Yelp

Takoi, a cocktail bar and Thai and Pan Asian spot in Millenium Village, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 434 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2520 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

