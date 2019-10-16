Halloween Fun Fest offers trick-or-treating at Veteran's Memorial Park in St. Clair Shores

Pexels

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - The annual Halloween Fun Fest will be held in St. Clair Shores on Sunday, Oct. 27 at Veterans Memorial Park from 1 to 4 p.m.

Children will be able to trick-or-treat thanks to more than 50 local businesses, according to the city. There will also be cider, donuts, music, a petting zoo and hay rides.

Pre-sale wristbands can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation office. They cost $2 for residents and $3 for nonresidents. If you wait until the day of the event wristbands can be purchased for $3. Refunds will only be available if the event is canceled.

The event is held by the St. Clair Shores Activities Committee along with the St. Clair Shores Parks and Recreation Department.

