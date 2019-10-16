Teal Pumpkin Project: Tell trick-or-treaters with food allergies that you have safe options

DETROIT - If you want to help make this Halloween safe and fun for those with food allergies there's something you can do.

The Teal Pumpkin Project is aimed at raising awareness about food allergies and encouraging homeowners to provide non-food treats to trick-or-treaters.

If you're offering nonfood treats at your home this Halloween you can place a teal pumpkin on your doorstep to let children with allergies know that you have options for them.

The nonprofit organization Food Allergy Research and Education suggests the following:

Glow sticks

Bracelets, necklaces

Pencils, pens, crayons, markers

Bubbles

Mini slinkies

Whistles, kazoos, noisemakers

Bouncy balls

Spider rings

Vampire fangs

Mini notepads

Playing cards

Bookmarks

Stickers

Click here for more ideas from FARE. The nonprofit also has a 2019 Teal Pumpkin Project map. You can add your home or view the map here.

