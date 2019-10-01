What Halloween candy is the very best? -- vote now

It's officially candy season, or as some people call it "Halloween season" or "October."

For the candy lovers among us, this is your time. This is your moment. You will be allowed to indulge in delightful treats without someone annoyingly asking you "why?"

"Why are you eating a bag of KitKats in July? Won't eating that whole bag KitKats make you sick?"

Nope, and you're not my real mom! Leave me alone with my candy!

Thankfully, July is gone, and boring old August and September followed. Bye! Miss ya later!

It's October now, when dressing up like a dead person -- or like literally anything else you want -- is socially acceptable, and so is buying ridiculous amounts of candy and pretending like you "might not have enough" for the trick-or-treaters. You'll probably have enough, especially when you turn off your porch light early because you're "running low on the good candy." Sure, let's do that. It's all OK. You'll need those calories after cutting open that pumpkin and carving a horrifying face into it. Everything is fine. Eat the candy.

And this is why we are here today to present to you the official "Halloween Candy Bracket Challenge." You are being asked to help us decide what the VERY BEST Halloween candy is.

How we chose the candies for this bracket

We chose them because they are delicious. Need we say more?

OK fine. We gathered some of our more candy-crazed employees here at ClickOnDetroit and had them craft this list of 32 candies based on popularity in both local stores and online. We also referenced some national candy polls, and some specific to Michigan and Metro Detroit ... blah blah blah. Is that good enough? These are candies that you would expect to receive from trick-or-treating or at a Halloween party.

This is what we came up with (click to enlarge):

1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups 16. Heath Bar 1. Snickers 16. Hot Tamales 2. Twix 15. Milk Duds 2. KitKat 15. Airheads 3. Skittles 14. Baby Ruth 3. Hershey's Bars 14. Mounds/Almond Joy 4. Sour Patch Kids 13. Laffy Taffy 4. m&m's 13. Smarties 5. Milky Way 12. Twizzlers 5. Nerds 12. PayDay 6. Nestle Crunch 11. Swedish Fish 6. Butterfinger 11. 3 Musketeers 7. Starbursts 10. Gummy Bears 7. Tootsie Rolls 10. Candy Corn 8. Jolly Ranchers 9. 100 Grand 8. Whoppers 9. Pop Rocks

Honorable mentions: Mr. Good Bar, Red Hots, Runts, SweeTarts, Good & Plenty, Bit o Honey, Toblerone, Pez, Blow Pops, WarHeads, Atomic Fireball, Junior Mints, York Peppermint Patties, Gobstopper, Fun Dip, Lemonhead, Razzles, Ring Pop, Rolo, Spree, Lifesavers, Mike and Ike, Mars Bar, Now and Later, Dove.

Vote here:

