The JDRF One Walk is the largest fundraising programs in the world for Type 1 diabetes. Since 1992, the event has raised more than $1 billion for T1D research on how to prevent, delay and ultimately cure T1D. Earlier this year, Local 4 had the opportunity to tour the Shea Lab at the University of Michigan, to see firsthand how JDRF funding is helping advance their work.

