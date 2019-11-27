DETROIT – Michigan health officials have confirmed a second death connected to the outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries in the state.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said they were notified Tuesday that a man had died from vaping-related injuries. No additional information about the man was revealed.

“We are deeply saddened to announce a second death associated with this outbreak,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We are urging people to refrain from vaping until the specific cause of the vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we are reminding health care providers to report patients that may have this condition to their local health department.”

MDHHS reported the first death on Oct. 2. That case also involved an adult man, officials said.

There have been 56 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injuries reported in Michigan since August 2019, officials said. All cases are in the Lower Peninsula and involve victims from 15 to 67 years old.

So far, there have been 2,290 cases identified in 49 states nationwide. Only Alaska has not had a case reported. There have been a total of 47 deaths in 25 states, health officials said.