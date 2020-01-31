Maps show confirmed Novel Coronavirus cases in U.S., around the world

Cases of Novel Coronavirus continue to rise around the world -- prompting a health emergency declaration by the World Health Organization.

The U.S. advised against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

The State Department’s travel advisory told Americans in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel in light of the virus.

Map: Confirmed coronavirus cased in U.S. (As of Jan. 31, 2020):

States with confirmed 2019-nCoV cases (CDC) (CDC)

Map: Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world (As of Jan. 31, 2020):