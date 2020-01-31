30ºF

Health

Maps show confirmed Novel Coronavirus cases in U.S., around the world

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Associated Press

Answering questions about coronavirus
Cases of Novel Coronavirus continue to rise around the world -- prompting a health emergency declaration by the World Health Organization.

The U.S. advised against all travel to China as the number of cases of a worrying new virus spiked more than tenfold in a week, including the highest death toll in a 24-hour period reported Friday.

The virus has infected almost 10,000 people globally in just two months, a worrying sign of its spread that prompted the World Health Organization to declare the outbreak a global emergency.

The State Department’s travel advisory told Americans in China to consider departing using commercial means, and requested that all non-essential U.S. government personnel defer travel in light of the virus.

Map: Confirmed coronavirus cased in U.S. (As of Jan. 31, 2020):

States with confirmed 2019-nCoV cases (CDC)
Map: Confirmed coronavirus cases around the world (As of Jan. 31, 2020):

Confirmed 2019-nCoV Cases Globally (CDC)
