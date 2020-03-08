Ingham County coronavirus test comes back negative

DETROIT – The coronavirus outbreak is growing across the U.S., but according to Michigan health officials, there are still no confirmed cases in the state.

Results from a patient tested in Ingham County came back negative Saturday afternoon.

“I encourage preparation, not panic at this time,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “I ask the community for its help in taking precautions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus and urge people to get their information and advice from reputable sources such as a heath care provider or the health department.”

Get the latest updates on testing, monitoring numbers in Michigan here.

There are still 10 potential cases in Michigan being tested. An update on those tests is expected Sunday.

As of Saturday, 26 people in Michigan have tested negative for the virus and 97 are being monitored.

Nationally, there are more than 400 confirmed cases and 19 deaths.