Detroit Health Department reports 63 confirmed coronavirus cases in city

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department reported Thursday that 63 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the city.

That number includes all cases up through 2:39 p.m. Thursday, according to health officials.

Detroit’s health department reports its coronavirus cases separately from both the state and the Wayne County Health Department. According to the state, there have been 75 cases in Detroit as well as 44 in Wayne County, as of 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

The first coronavirus-related death in the city was confirmed Thursday morning when an 81-year-old man at Henry Ford Hospital died from the virus.

“We are deeply saddened by this outcome and our hearts remain with the patient’s family and friends,” said Bob Riney, President, Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer, Henry Ford Health System.

A man in his 50s died Wednesday from coronavirus at a Beaumont Hospital, and a woman in her 50s died Thursday at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, officials said. Both had underlying health issues before contracting the virus, according to authorities.

Statewide cases

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan:

Here’s the Michigan county case count mapped and the total number of cases in each US state:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by age range:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases showing how many are hospitalized:

Here are Michigan COVID-19 cases broken down by gender:

The following map is showing data per state -- click on a particular state to filter the data in the table for a breakdown: