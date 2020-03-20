Detroit officials report 149 confirmed coronavirus cases in city, 2 deaths

DETROIT – The Detroit Health Department reported Friday that 149 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the city and there had been two deaths.

That number is updated with Thursday’s positive results as of midnight. Detroit’s health department reports its coronavirus cases separately from both the state and the Wayne County Health Department. According to the state, there have been 549 cases in the state, 149 in Detroit and 67 in Wayne County, as of Friday afternoon.

