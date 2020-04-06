92-year-old Lake Orion cancer survivor dies from COVID-19

He was a two-time cancer survivor who spent years volunteering at a local soup kitchen.

At 92-years-old, Paul Robuck was healthy, active and spending a lot of time on the golf course.

Robuck lost his life to COVID-19 Saturday.

His family took every precaution. They wore gloves, wiped everything down and stayed home, but they still lost a great grandfather. They’re hoping other families won’t let their guard down.

“We don’t know where he got it, what happened but it’s a monster,” said Debbie Clayton.

Clayton’s father wasn’t a typical 92-year-old. He had both his knees replaced, beat prostate and skin cancer, but he couldn’t beat coronavirus.

On Sunday, March 29, Robuck was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Pontiac with double pneumonia, where he tested positive for coronavirus.

“He said goodbye, he was awake and talking to us at 7:30 p.m. and at 9:40 p.m., he died,” Clayton said.

The Lake Orion family said they’re grateful for the health care workers who were by his side at the very end.

“They’re put in danger everyday,” Clayton said. “You can’t thank them enough.”

The family is urging people to take the virus seriously, if not for their own sake, for the sake of those on the frontlines.

Clayton said she’s thankful that before her father died, he was able to Facetime with his eight grandchildren and great grandchildren.

