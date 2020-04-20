Fact-check: Are hospitals reporting all deaths as COVID-19 related?

In the last several weeks, many false or misleading theories have surfaced on social media about coronavirus, and the response to coronavirus.

We’re taking a look at some of these messages circulating the internet, to see if there’s any credible information available to support it -- or to debunk it. Here’s one we’ve seen popping up a lot.

Hospitals are counting all deaths as COVID-19 related

This is false.

According to FactCheck.org, many viral posts wrongly suggest that the COVID-19 death toll is exaggerated because “the state” has instructed that “anyone who didn’t die by a gun shot wound or car accident” be listed as a coronavirus victim.

Experts said there is no such default classification — and that the U.S. death count is probably underestimated.

FactCheck.org says there’s no evidence that any state has adopted a policy to classify all deaths, regardless of the individual circumstances, as being related to COVID-19.

Sally Aiken, the president of the National Association of Medical Examiners, called the allegation “ridiculous.”

“Death certificates are basically federal, and each state has a public health division that answers to the [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] for death certification,” Aiken, the Spokane County, Washington, medical examiner, told us in an email. “For all practical purposes death certification is directed by the feds, via health departments.”

“Medical Examiners and Coroners certify hundreds to thousands of deaths each year, using investigation, autopsies, and medical tests as required, and do not choose a ‘default diagnosis’ such as COVID-19.”

Aiken added that CDC offers guidance to public health officials on the certification of COVID-19 deaths. The latest guidance was issued April 2.

“If COVID–19 played a role in the death, this condition should be specified on the death certificate. In many cases, it is likely that it will be the [underlying cause of death], as it can lead to various life-threatening conditions, such as pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS),” the guidance says. “In these cases, COVID-19 should be reported on the lowest line used in Part I with the other conditions to which it gave rise listed on the lines above it.” (Read more here from FactCheck.org)

