62ºF

Health

Michigan hospitals filling up as COVID-19 case, positivity rates continue to soar

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says state’s hospitals are 79% full on average

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Joneigh Khaldun, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, MDHHS, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan, Lansing, Ingham County, Local, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus Event Changes, COVID-19, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID Michigan, Michigan COVID, Health, Hospitalizations
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, of MDHHS, at a Nov. 19, 2020, COVID-19 press briefing.
Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, of MDHHS, at a Nov. 19, 2020, COVID-19 press briefing. (WDIV)

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan hospitals are filling up at an alarming rate as COVID-19 case and positivity rates across the state continue to soar, according to Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

READ: Can Michigan get COVID-19 curve down enough for new restrictions to end after 3 weeks?

Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, updated some of the state’s COVID-19 numbers during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Khaldun said case rates in Michigan currently range from 418 COVID-19 cases per million people in the Traverse City to 934 cases per million people in the Grand Rapids Region.

The Traverse City Region has the lowest test positivity rate, at 9%. The Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo regions have the highest test positivity rate in Michigan, at 16%.

Khaldun said all eight of the state’s geographical regions are seeing “alarming case and test positivity rates.”

Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Nov. 19, 2020

“Our hospitals are closer and closer to becoming overwhelmed,” Khaldun said. “They are on average 79% full, and they are becoming more and more full of COVID-19 patients. Michigan, in fact, has the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the country, behind Texas, Illinois and California.”

She said the public health system is becoming overwhelmed by the number of COVID-19 patients, including case investigators and contact tracers.

“It is very possible that if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, our contact tracers may not be able to get in touch with you quickly enough to let you know that you need to quarantine,” Khaldun said.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: