Live stream: Gov. Whitmer provides update on COVID-19 in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is providing an update Tuesday on the state’s handling of COVID-19.

Whitmer is joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The briefing began at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch live in the stream above.

Michigan is currently in the middle of a three-week “pause” that shut down indoor dining at restaurants, in-person classes for colleges and high schools, and much more.

Under the restrictions -- which went into effect Nov. 18 and last until Dec. 8 -- all Michigan residents are required to work from home unless their jobs must be performed in person.

Indoor dine-in services will no longer be allowed for bars or restaurants. Casinos, movie theaters, stadiums and arenas must remain closed.

Bowling alleys, ice skating rinks, bingo halls, arcades and indoor water parks must also be closed.

All high school and college classes will have to be conducted remotely.

Organized sports are being shut down, not including professional sports and a select number of NCAA sports. Indoor group fitness classes are no longer permitted.

As of Monday (Nov. 30), Michigan had reported 360,449 total COVID-19 cases and 9,134 deaths.