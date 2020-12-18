Live Stream (1:30 p.m.): Gov. Whitmer provides update on Michigan’s response to COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Friday on the state’s response to COVID-19.

The state is currently under a “pause” that placed stricter COVID-19 regulations on restaurants, schools and more, but that order is scheduled to expire Sunday (Dec. 20).

Since the restrictions first went into effect Nov. 18, Michigan has seen case, hospitalization and positivity rates decrease dramatically, though the numbers are still higher than health experts would like to see.

On Friday, Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. You can watch live in the stream posted above.