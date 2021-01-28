St. Clair County Health Department books 900 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65 and older

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people who are 65 years old and older on Friday.
They are able to host the event due to a one-time redistribution of vaccine from McLaren Port Huron. The vaccine will be used to vaccinate groups in Phase 1A and 1B groups.
What to know about the clinic
The clinic has been completely booked.
The clinic will be held at the Blue Water Convention Center. It will run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The clinic is for people who are 65 years old and older.
Do not go to the clinic unless you have an appointment.
There were around 900 appointments available.
New pre-registration system
The health department is preparing to launch a new pre-registration system that is expected to go live next month. It will let people pre-register for the vaccine and when appointments are available they will be notified via email, text, or a phone call.
More information will be available on the health department’s website.
