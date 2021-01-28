St. Clair County Health Department books 900 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for people 65 and older

There are no appointments available for Friday's clinic. There will be a new pre-registration system next month for people 65+

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – The St. Clair County Health Department (SCCHD) will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people who are 65 years old and older on Friday.

They are able to host the event due to a one-time redistribution of vaccine from McLaren Port Huron. The vaccine will be used to vaccinate groups in Phase 1A and 1B groups.

McLaren Port Huron is committed to a healthier community and partnering with the St. Clair County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccinations is an important step in achieving that goal. Although current vaccine shortages limit our ability to supply ongoing vaccine, we’re pleased to be able to support the health department’s efforts to vaccinate the community we serve. McLaren Port Huron President & CEO Eric Cecava

What to know about the clinic

The clinic has been completely booked.

The clinic will be held at the Blue Water Convention Center. It will run from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The clinic is for people who are 65 years old and older.

Do not go to the clinic unless you have an appointment.

There were around 900 appointments available.

New pre-registration system

The health department is preparing to launch a new pre-registration system that is expected to go live next month. It will let people pre-register for the vaccine and when appointments are available they will be notified via email, text, or a phone call.

Please bear with us one more week with our current scheduling process. We have been working diligently with county officials to get something in place. We are hopeful this new system will meet the community’s needs. Once live, the new link will remain on our website. This also will replace our current Friday process of posting a scheduling link. Thank you again for your patience, we are almost there! Dr. Annette Mercatante, Medical Health Officer

More information will be available on the health department’s website.

Full press release available below: