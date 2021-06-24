CDC investigates Michigan teen’s death days after COVID vaccine to determine if there’s a connection

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. – The CDC is investigating the death of a 13-year-old from Michigan to see if there is any connection to a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Saginaw County Health Department, the teen boy died three days after receiving his second dose of a vaccine. No further details have been released.

Because the boy was recently vaccinated, his death was reported to the CDC’s “vaccine adverse event reporting system” for further investigation.

Officials from the health department will gather all the relevant information and forward it to investigators at the CDC where a determination will be made to see if the death is related to the vaccine.

Should this discourage parents from getting teens vaccinated? Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge says no, it should not. While it’s natural to look at the situation and take pause all we know right now is that the teen died shortly after the vaccination.

Without other details, particularly the cause of death, it’s impossible to even guess at the relationship. Michigan has vaccinated more than 24,000 children and teens between the ages of 12 and 15.

