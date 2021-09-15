C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital to host live event to combat COVID misinformation

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is trying to combat misinformation about COVID-19 and kids.

The health system is preparing for an event on Friday (Sept. 17) to help connect parents with top experts to get their COVID vaccine questions answered.

Leaders at the hospital are frustrated by the myths and misconceptions they see spreading online about COVID in children and the COVID-19 vaccines. They’re hoping to address the resulting fears and concerns by interacting with parents in a live event on social media.

COO Luanne Ewald said the focus will be getting answers for parents directly from Mott Specialists in pulmonology, infectious disease and long-haul COVID.

“I’ll be moderating it live on the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital Facebook page, on Twitter and then on Michigan Medicines YouTube channels and Facebook and Twitter,” Ewald said.

They plan to cover vaccine safety and side effects, COVID risks in kids, concerns about myocarditis, getting the vaccine along with other childhood immunizations and much more.

Ewald is one of 67 children’s hospital leaders nationwide who signed a letter asking the nation to do more to protect children from COVID.

“We’re very concerned because we have seen the ICUs being full in the south and I will tell you, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital is full right now with a lot of other childhood illnesses,” Ewald said.

Where to find the livestream:

