Get the help you need: Where to find mental health services in Southeast Michigan

There are several organizations in Southeast Michigan that can point you in the right direction to find help with mental health issues.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.

Here are some important links to health networks and providers who can help you:

Oakland Community Health Network : OCHN leads a provider service network that assists approximately 23,000 Oakland County citizens at more than 300 service sites across the county. Helpline: 800-231-1127

Helpline: (800) 241-4949 Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network : The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network is compassionate and committed to the 75,000 children and adults it serves in Detroit and Wayne County.

Macomb County Community Mental Health: Macomb County Community Mental Health is the public provider of mental health, substance use and developmental disability treatment services in Macomb County Michigan. Helpline: 586-307-9100.

Helpline: 734-544-3050. Washtenaw County Community Mental Health: Washtenaw County Community Mental Health is one of several community-based mental healthcare organizations in Michigan, with locations in Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti.

Livingston County Community Mental Health Authority: " We provide emergency services, assessment, health and medication services, client services management, individual and group therapy, assertive community treatment, older adult services, respite, substance abuse services, community supported living, wraparound and psychosocial rehabilitation." Hotline: 517-546-4126.

St. Clair County Mental Health Authority : St. Clair County Community Mental Health (SCCCMH) provides services and supports to: Adults with serious mental illness; Children with serious emotional disturbances; Adults and children with intellectual/developmental disabilities; Persons with co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders. Hotline: (810) 985-8900.

Lapeer CMH : " We at Lapeer CMH recognize that families and individuals in our community may currently be grappling with stress or trauma associated with the recent shooting, and we want to offer support and useful resources during this difficult time." Hotline: 1-844-446-4225.

Monroe CMH Authority : " Monroe Community Mental Health Authority is here for one reason – you. We provide individual health services for people with any type of behavioral health concerns such as substance abuse, emotional issues, and intellectual and developmental disabilities." Hotline: 1-800-886-7340.

ACCESS - Adult Mental Health Program: The Adult Mental Health Program serves clients throughout southeast Michigan suffering from mental illness, acculturation and substance use disorders. The program is a comprehensive bilingual English/Arabic outpatient mental health treatment initiative accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Hotline: 1.833.774.0002.

Find more around Michigan: Map of the Community Mental Health Services Programs