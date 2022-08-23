What to know about expired at-home COVID test

If you got any free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government or through your insurance, there's a good chance they've been sitting on your shelf for a while, as many of those tests have expired or will be soon. Dr. Frank McGeorge shows you what to do with those tests and how to tell if you need to toss them.

Pretty much everything used in medicine has an expiration date.

In the case of COVID tests, the problem is the shelf life was a conservative estimate because the tests hadn’t been around long enough to know how they would perform after a year or more. The good news is they’re holding up well, which has led the FDA to revise the expiration dates.

