Annual challenge ‘Sober October’ encourages pause in drinking

Sober October is an annual challenge that encourages people to stop drinking alcohol for a few weeks, live a healthier lifestyle, and help identify potential problems with alcohol use.

Alcohol consumption rose dramatically in adults during the pandemic, this includes a 41% increase in women drinking heavily.

Although many have found those habits hard to break, experts are saying now is the perfect time to start.

“Sober October has sort of become a trend in terms of people looking to better themselves,” said Henry Ford’s Medical Director of Addiction Medicine, Dr. Elizabeth Bulat.

Dr. Bulat says many people don’t realize their drinking may be excessive.

“It really is an opportunity to sort of say, ‘what is my life like without alcohol?’ and maybe it’s harder to stop than I thought, maybe I’m using it as a coping mechanism,” says Dr. Bulat.

It’s a problem they’ve seen grow since Covid, “a lot more people were at home, working from home, isolated, you know, certainly everybody felt a bit of depression or anxiety last few years, and it really became easy to make habit quickly.”

A habit that raises the risk of a long list of health problems. Dr. Bulat says, “alcohol, in general, is a toxin to the body, but it also is a depressant, it can make things worse.”

Although October is well underway, it’s not too late to jump on the bandwagon, “it’s never too late to make a change that’s going to improve your life.”

To break the routine of mindless drinking, experts say it’s important to keep yourself busy during the time in your day you’re used to having a drink.

If you find you have trouble stopping drinking, it’s important to seek help. Talking to your primary care doctor is a good first step.

For additional help, you can also call the National Rehab Hotline at 866-210-1303.