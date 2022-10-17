FDA declares nationwide Adderall shortage: What you need to know

The FDA declared a shortage of Adderall due to ongoing manufacturing delays, with some companies leaving backorders for pharmacies across the states.

Adderall, an amphetamine of mixed salts, helps treat ADHD and narcolepsy. FDA stated that there are alternative therapies due to the shortage and for patients to work with their health care provider to determine the best option.

“We will continue to monitor supply and assist manufacturers with anything needed to resolve the shortage and will update our website with new supply information as it becomes available,” wrote the FDA in a shortage announcement on Oct. 12.

The shortage impacts multiple companies, including Epic Pharma, LLC., Lannett Company, Inc., Sandoz and Rhodes Pharmaceuticals L.P.

The estimated duration of the shortage has dates as early as mid-October and as late as January 2023.

