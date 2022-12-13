Substance use disorder resource guide: How to find treatment, harm reduction services in Michigan

If you or someone you know needs help with opioid use disorder, call the SAMSHA National Hotline at 1-800-662-4357

According to the CDC, one in seven Americans reports experiencing a substance use disorder.

Overcoming a substance use disorder is not simple and usually cannot be done through willpower alone.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration offers a national helpline for treatment referral and information services for people and families facing mental health issues and/or substance abuse disorders. SAMHSA’s National Helpline can be reached at 1-800-662-4357.

There are also local options that can help someone find treatment for substance use disorder in Michigan. The state has a list of publicly funded substance use disorder treatment services -- some of those locations are listed below.

County Name Number Genesee County Region 10 877-346-3648 (TTY 810-257-1346) Lapeer County Region 10 888-225-4447 (TTY 888-225-1973) Livingston County CMH Partnership of SE MI 517-546-4126 or 800-615-1245 Macomb County Macomb County Community Mental Health Services 586-948-0222 Monroe County CMH Partnership of SE MI 734-243-7340 or 800-886-7340 Oakland County Oakland County Community Mental Health Authority 248-464-6363 St. Clair County Region 10 888-225-4447 (TTY 888-225-1973) Washtenaw County CMH Partnership of SE MI 734-544-3050 or 800-440-7548 Wayne County DWIHN 800-241-4949

View: Full list of resources for substance use, gambling or mental health issues

Michigan State Police Angel Program

The Michigan State Police Angel Program means anyone struggling with a substance use disorder can walk into an MSP post during business hours and ask for help.

People who request help will be guided through a substance abuse assessment and intake process to place them into treatment. A volunteer from the community will respond to the post to help them during the intake process and transport them to the treatment facility.

The program, which MSP began implementing in 2016, is nationally renowned. All MSP posts throughout Michigan participate in the program. You can click here to request a call from an Angel Program Coordinator, or call or text 517-897-2091.

How to get free Narcan in Michigan

Naloxone, known as Narcan and Evzio, is a life-saving medication that is used to reverse the effect of an opioid overdose.

In 2016, Michigan passed a law that allows pharmacists to dispense naloxone without an individual prescription and without identifying the patient. Family, friends or others can get Narcan to use in an emergency.

NEXT Distro and Grand Rapids Red Project work together to get naloxone to people who use drugs and their family members. Click here to find resources near you or to get free naloxone mailed to you.

Michigan has shared the list of pharmacies approved to dispense naloxone, you can view that list online right here.

Signs of an opioid overdose

According to the CDC, the following are signs of an overdose:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin (especially in lips and nails)

If you believe someone is experiencing an overdose, you should call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it’s available. Try to keep them awake and breathing, move them to their side to prevent choking and stay with them until help arrives.

Michigan passed a Good Samaritan law in 2016. It prevents drug possession charges against those who seek medical assistance for an overdose in certain circumstances.

Safe syringe programs available in Michigan

There are programs that ensure people with substance use disorders have access to sterile syringes and safe disposal, as well as other harm reduction services.

Syringe services programs (SSPs) have never been shown to increase drug use. Studies have shown they have the opposite effect and reduce drug use. The programs also protect the public and first responders through safe syringe disposal.

“Nearly 30 years of research shows that comprehensive SSPs are safe, effective, and cost-saving, do not increase illegal drug use or crime, and play an important role in reducing the transmission of viral hepatitis, HIV and other infections,” the CDC said.

Click here to learn more about safe syringe programs.

View: Map of syringe Service Programs in Michigan

Testing drugs for fentanyl presence

It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test them with fentanyl test strips, according to the CDC.

The test strips were originally intended for urine drug tests, but they’re being used off-label to help reduce the harm that the drugs can cause.

Test strips are cheap and can provide results within five minutes. The CDC said to remain cautious even with a negative test, because test strips might not detect more potent fentanyl-like drugs, such as carfentanil. Test strips can also show false positives or false negatives.

Fentanyl has been found in heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, counterfeit pills and other street drugs.

Learn more from these resources:

Drug takeback locations in Michigan

You can properly dispose of your unused medications at many pharmacies, law enforcement offices and other locations that have drug drop-off bins.

“Opioids and other prescription medications can be stolen or used by people other than the patient that was prescribed the medication. To prevent unused medications from being stolen or misused, proper disposal is essential,” the state of Michigan said.

View: Michigan household drug take back map

Michigan overdose data

Michigan is able to track overdose data through an Overdose Data to Action grant from the CDC.

The goal is to combine surveillance and prevention efforts and decrease rates of substance use disorder, fatal and nonfatal overdoses and drug use-related health risks. The program was launched in 2019 with 66 jurisdictions.

In 2021, Michigan reported 3,086 overdose deaths. This year, between January and June, 1,263 overdose deaths have been reported. In 2020, Michigan reported 30,582 non-fatal overdose emergency department visits. In 2021, Michigan reported 30,920 non-fatal overdose emergency department visits.

In 2021, counties in Southeast Michigan and urban counties saw the highest rates of EMS responses to probable opioid overdoses. Counties in Northwest Michigan saw the largest increase (28.8%) in the rate of EMS responses to probable opioid overdoses, according to a trends and disparities report.

View: Michigan Overdose Data to Action Dashboard