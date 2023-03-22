New study found over 1.5 million Americans suffer from Traumatic Brain Injuries

Over 1.5 million Americans suffer a traumatic brain injury each year. On Wednesday (March 22) night, a new study found for many patients, the effects of that injury can last long after their treatment ends. Traumatic Brain Injuries, or TBIs, can lead to memory, mobility, mental health, and cognitive function struggles.

There is no definitive healing time for a brain injury, and new evidence suggests those are chronic conditions for many people and need to be treated.

Twenty-five years ago, Bethany Maish was in a serious car accident, followed by a horse riding accident a year later. She’s still managing the lasting effects of those traumatic brain injuries.

“I’m constantly working every day cognitively,” said Maish. “I work constantly to keep everything very routine and organized.”

The approach helps Maish maintain her progress and prevent changes to her condition. Until recently, experts believed TBIs stabilized within a couple of years, but over a quarter century of data from an ongoing study at Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center revealed most patients experience continuing changes in their condition throughout their lives.

“Some people will have some long-term problems with their thinking, with how they solve problems, with how they regulate their behavior,” said Bogner, PH.D.

Based on the study, researchers implemented screening protocols for TBIs at places like hospitals, shelters, treatment centers, and prisons.

“You need to know if the people you’re working with have a history of traumatic brain injury,” said John Corrigan, PH.D. of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “And if they do, you need to understand how to make simple accommodations in how you deliver treatment so that they get the most out of it.”

Maish said she thought if she worked hard enough, she could simply go back to normal following her injuries. She says that mindset makes matters worse. Ongoing support and awareness have been far more helpful to her.

It is something patients need to consider and also shift to medical professionals as patients. Their doctors need to consider whether current issues could be related to a past traumatic brain injury; Treating it as a potentially chronic condition that needs follow-up and support matches up much better with what researchers are seeing in real-life patients over time.