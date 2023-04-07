Here are warning signs that men age 15-35 need to know about testicular cancer

Testicular cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in men ages 15 and 35. But too many men are waiting months before seeking help.

That can make a big difference when it comes to treatment. The red flags for testicular cancer Include one that may surprise you.

The most common symptom is a painless lump in the testicle. Very few men with testicular cancer feel pain initially.

Other red flags can include testicle pain, heaviness or swelling, a dull ache in the groin area, or any tenderness or changes in the male breast tissue.

They are symptoms survivors say you shouldn’t ignore.

Two years ago, Fred Knight was about to propose to his girlfriend Kate when he felt something strange.

“I was at work and felt a sharp pain in my right testicle and never felt something like that before,” said Knight.

Knight went to the ER, and a specialist diagnosed him with testicular cancer. He needed surgery to remove one testicle, but the couple had decisions to make.

“We knew that kids were in the future,” Knight said. “We wanted that, but we were forced to think about it right then and there in that doctor’s office.”

“We do recommend all men who are going to get treatment for testicular cancer to bank sperm before they start on treatment, just to have that as a backup,” said Genitourinary Oncologist Dr. Atish Choudhury.

When the cancer came back just four months later, doctors recommended chemo.

“The chemotherapy for testicular cancer is very effective,” Choudhury said. “It’s one of the cancers that you can cure completely with chemotherapy, even if it’s spread to other parts of the body.”

“That’s the day I went to go get my port;” Knight said. “I took a picture of it, and I was like, ‘Oh geez, it started coming out.’”

Chemo made Knight lose hair and gain weight, but he prioritized his health as he wrapped up treatment.

“I found a local bike shop that had a massive, massive bike for me,” Knight said.

Knight now rides about 6,000 miles a year. In April, he and Kate eloped to Yosemite National Park.

“Don’t worry about wedding planning,” Knight said. “Hire a photographer, go next to the waterfall, and say our vows to each other.”

After a two-year cancer journey, now, it’s for better, not for worse.

“The healthiest I’ve ever been in my life,” Knight said.

On average, men wait about five months before reporting any testicular cancer symptoms. The cancer can spread during that time, so it’s essential to see a doctor immediately if you notice any of those red flags.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the five-year survival rate for men diagnosed with testicular cancer is about 95%, making it one of the most treatable types of cancer, especially if you seek help early.