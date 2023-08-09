Student-athletes are struggling with ‘Quiet Crisis’ mental health issues: What to know

It’s been called the quiet crisis in college sports as student-athletes struggle with mental exhaustion, anxiety, and depression, but mental health issues can impact athletes at any age.

Participating in athletics has many benefits for kids and young adults, both physically and mentally.

But some pressures and challenges come with training and competition, and many need extra support to deal with it all.

“The quiet crisis was referring to sort of what we weren’t hearing about very much,” said Dr. Seth Swary. “For a long time, mental health had such a strong stigma that, in particular, athletes really just weren’t as willing to open up and share some of the struggles they were having.”

The quiet crisis has become a call to action, says Swary, a sports psychologist at the Henry Ford Center for Athletic Medicine.

More athletes are speaking up about the pressures they face.

“It takes up a lot of time, so one of the biggest things is just time management and the demanding schedules that can add so much stress,” Swary said. “Then there’s also pressure to perform. Pressure to perform in athletics, pressure to perform in academics.”

Student-athletes also go through a physical toll while juggling school and athletics.

“It’s exhausting, right,” Swary said. “They’re working really hard, and you’re spending a lot of time lifting and conditioning and going through practices and potentially being injured.”

Swary says a sports psychologist can help athletes overcome challenges and develop coping skills.

“Using certain things like time management techniques using relaxation strategies are really particularly helpful for them,” Swary said. “Be able to find ways to still make sure that they’re taking time to take care of themselves and have a personal life and identity, in addition to their sport and solely in sport, are really helpful strategies.”

Mindfulness activities can also be beneficial. Ultimately, it’s about recognizing that caring for athletes’ mental health is truly a team sport.

“Asking for help, you don’t have to do it all alone,” Swary said. “And sometimes it’s even better to do it with some help.”

Many college teams have sports psychologists available to help athletes, but younger athletes can benefit from talking with a sports psychologist or a counselor as well.

You can find them in the sports medicine departments of major health systems or private practices. You can also ask your pediatrician for help finding the proper support.

Athletes don’t want to look weak, or like they can’t handle the pressure; That has been the culture for so long, but as more and more athletes speak out, there is growing recognition that these issues are no different than the physical injuries athletes face.

Getting the right help can allow someone to become stronger and feel better, not only as an athlete but also as a person.